Boyfriend finds the body of his missing girlfriend by using a location app

ATLANTA - A missing woman was found dead Wednesday morning.

Her body was found in a wooded area between the Atlanta Heights Charter School and an apartment complex at 3712 MLK Jr. Dr. SW.

According to police, at 2:40 a.m. a man flagged down police after he said he found a shoe he believed belonged to his missing girlfriend near the wood line.

K-9 units were requested and after a search in the wooded area, they were able to locate the body.

According to police, family reported the woman missing the day before. The boyfriend said he was using a 'Find My Friend'-type app to find her.

She is described as being a black woman in her early thirties.

Investigators say there were signs of blunt force trauma to her body and that the boyfriend who flagged down police is cooperating and is not a suspect at this time.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are asked to please call Atlanta Homicide at 404-546-4235.

