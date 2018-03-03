Marietta resident encounters black bear in his backyard

A black bear wanders onto a deck on a back porch in Marietta Friday night. (photo: Steve Stanley) (Photo: WXIA)

Marietta resident Steve Stanley was startled by a fairly large black bear in his backyard Friday night.

Stanley said the bear wandered up onto his deck and all the way up to the door of his home on Emory Lane near Wheeler High School.

He said he knew from watching nature shows, how to scare off bears, and when the bruin got up on its hind legs, that's when he scared it off.

Stanley's security camera system in his yard caught the entire exchange.

