THC-laced popcorn, brownies seized in $62,000 drug raid

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - You may have heard of laced brownies, but what about laced popcorn?

An investigator with the Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad of the Hall County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Kyle Scott was buying prepackaged food laced with THC from businesses in California & Nevada, then sold it in Hall Co.

Inside a home located in the 5000 block of Pond Mill Court in Flowery Branch, agents found approximately 6 pounds of marijuana packaged in 35 separate bags, 232 vials of THC infused liquid, 316 grams of Butane Hash Oil, 24 packages of THC infused popcorn, 72 packages of THC infused brownies, 162 grams of Psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms) packaged in 5 separate bags, 6 amphetamine aspartate pills (Adderall), and a sawed-off shotgun.

Police said the seized narcotics are worth $62,370 on the streets.

Foster was arrested Monday and booked into the Hall Co. Jail. He is charged with possession of Marijuana with the intent to Distribute, possession of marijuana (felony), possession of psilocybin with the Intent to distribute, possession of psilocybin, possession of amphetamine and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

No other arrests are anticipated in this case.

The Oakwood Police Department and the Georgia National Guard Counter-drug Task Force assisted in the arrest.

