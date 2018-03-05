Matt Bryant signs contract extension with Falcons

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Matt Bryant #3 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after kicking the go-ahead field goal against the New Orleans Saints with Matt Bosher #5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons have one of their Matts locked into a new deal.

Kicker Matt Bryant signed a three-year extension on Monday, according to the team. The details of the contract are not immediately known.

Bryant, 42, has been automatic for the Falcons throughout the years and had several critical kicks to help get the Falcons into the playoffs last season with the offensive production lacking. Bryant was 5-for-5 against the Carolina Panthers and 4-for-4 in the playoff win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bryant made 87 percent of his field goals last season and had a career-high eight kicks from over 50 yards. He was perfect on all 35 extra points.

His 1,029 points scored makes him the franchise's leading scorer.

Bryant's last extension was in 2015 when he signed a 3-year, $8.5 million deal. The Falcons first acquired him in 2009.

