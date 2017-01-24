Mayor Reed, top sports officials defend Atlanta fans after insults fly from Boston

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: An Atlanta Falcons fan holds up a sign during the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta fans feel disrespected.

With the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, the city is as excited as its ever been after a 22-year championship drought. The last professional team to win a title was the Braves in 1995.

But that excitement turned to shock, rage and bitterness when a columnist for the Boston Globe said facing Atlanta in the Super Bowl is... "meh."

"When it comes to Atlanta and its sports fans, we feel nothing. Maybe a little pity," Dan Shaughnessy wrote.

Many in Atlanta feel Shaughnessy is ignorant to what is really happening in Atlanta. The population is growing, stadiums are rising, new professional teams are being created, the teams are making runs in the postseason, and now the Falcons are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years.

But for years, Atlanta fans have been labeled as either bandwagon or fair-weather fans. The city's mayor, Kasim Reed, said that description is wrong.

"I've never felt that way about our fans," Reed told 11Alive. "I think what you have to have are players that are committed. I talked to the Atlanta Falcons, many members of the team after the [NFC Championship]. They didn't feel that the fans were bad. They felt that are fans were as good as any fans in America. Obviously on Super Bowl night, there'll be a billion people here in the city of Atlanta over and over, and that can't be anything but good. It'll be a little better if we win though."

This notion that Atlanta is a weak sports town is also disputed by the Director of the Atlanta Sports Council, Dan Corso.

Corso described Atlanta fans as "passionate," and that the recent success by the Falcons and Hawks, as well as new stadiums, has generated more excitement than ever. He believes the perception that Atlanta has a weak sports fan base is because of it being a "transient" city that many migrate to, including from cities like Boston.

"You're going to have folks moving down here and folks move down from the northeast with generations of allegiance to other teams," Corso said. "There's a reason people move to Atlanta. This is a great place to live, this is a great place to work, and when folks do move down here they have some historical allegiance to other teams, but we would certainly stand by the idea that if you live here, you cheer here. "

Corso has been at the forefront of bringing major sporting events to the city. He said the city's biggest sports highlight is obviously the 1996 Olympic Games (something Boston has yet been able to bring to its city). But Atlanta has also hosted multiple Super Bowls (with another coming in 2019), four Final Fours (and a fifth in 2020) and the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game in the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium (opening in just a couple months).

Atlanta isn't just a strong sports town with a strong fan base, it's an ultimate sports destination.

"This community has a long standing history of hosting big events," Corso said. "This community knows how to put on big events. It's built for big events. Quite frankly there's not a city out there, in my opinion, that can compare to the full experience we can provide to the fans, to the attending media and to the participating teams."

Speaking Tuesday during an event regarding the College Football Playoff national championship, the Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, Bill Hancock, said that Atlanta creates unique championship events, and that is one of the reasons that Atlanta has become, as he said, one of the best sports cities: "Atlanta, because of the infrastructure and the people that make it happen, has risen to the top tier of sports cities around the country."

People are just learning about Atlanta as a sports city and its fans for the first time. What they don't know is that the fans have been there all along, quietly waiting for their teams to do something remarkable. Now that the Falcons have done that, the city isn't getting ignored anymore.

It's not that Atlanta hasn't ever had passionate fans before. It's that they finally have something to cheer for.

