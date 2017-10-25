Meet Cheech, the smiling rescue dog up for adoption

Meet Cheech, the smiling dog!

WALLER, Tex. -- A smiling dog is winning hearts on social media.

The photo here is of Cheech, a rescue dog in Waller, Texas. Photos of Cheech smiling were poste to the City of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue page late last week, and has been shared thousands of times.

“Y'all... this smiling dog we got in at the shelter yesterday is ridiculous! #ICantEven,” the shelter posted on its Facebook page.

Offers to adopt Cheech poured in the photos started to go viral.

