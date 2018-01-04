Meet the UGA super fan who went viral for trolling Auburn neighbor after SEC win

You've probably seen this viral video of a Georgia football fan trolling his Auburn neighbor – millions have.

It all started after Georgia beat Auburn in early Dec. to win the SEC Championship. The next morning, Fayetteville resident and UGA super fan Jon Gloer woke up early Sunday to make sure his neighbors knew.

"We'd like to congratulate the Georgia Bulldogs on their fine SEC victory," Gloer announced (loudly) through a microphone.

Gloer's wife Kathy grabbed her phone and started recording.

"'This is kinda funny'," she remembered thinking. "'I'm going to put this on our Facebook page for some of our Georgia friends.'"

The rest is history.

11Alive's Melissa Lee spoke to the Kathy and Jon, who said he really didn't have a choice to be anything BUT a Georgia fan.

"Growing up at a young age, my dad was a big Georgia Bulldog fan," Jon said.

Jon said it was his dream to attend the University of Georgia after high school and play for the team. While he wasn't offered a scholarship, Jon did get a ring for his time spent as a walk-on in the 1980 Championship team.

Now, as the Dawgs are poised to make another Championship appearance after their Rose Bowl win, Jon decided it was time to announce it to his neighbors (and the world) again.

"I'm a normal person who just likes to have a lot of fun," Jon explained. And he's hoping for an "episode 3" on Tuesday after next week's big game.

