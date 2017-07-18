Men are breaking more cell phones in Atlanta than women

IMAGE CELLSAVERS

Men are apparently breaking a lot more cell phones in Atlanta than women.

According to a new 1,000-person survey from CellSavers, a tech repair service, Atlanta is one of five U.S. cities in which men are two times more likely to break their cell phones than women.

Overall, men are 44% more likely to break their smartphones, and in Atlanta, as well as Denver, San Diego, and Seattle, men are twice as likely as women to need cell phone repair.

Guys in New Orleans are nearly five times more likely to break their devices than women.

Some other facts:

Men are two times more likely to break a Samsung Galaxy.

Women are five times more likely to break an I-phone.

Men and women are equally likely to break a Google Pixel.

Grey and silver phones break four times more often than black phones.

Gold phones are treated like royalty by their owners, with only one in five repairs.

Women are four times more likely to break a pink phone than men.

For men looking to retain some dignity, women in St. Louis, Ft. Lauderdale and Milwaukee are more likely to break their cell phones than men.



© 2017 WXIA-TV