Million dollar mystery: Winning lottery ticket to expire Feb. 4

Mega Millions (Photo: Ga. Lottery)

ATLANTA -- Georgia Lottery officials say a winning ticket worth $1 million is set to expire on Feb. 4.

Someone bought the MegaMillions ticket for the Aug. 8 drawing at the Summitt Food Store located at 1900 Highway 18 in West Point.

The winning numbers were 11-17-50-52-74 and the Mega Ball was 14. Tickets that match the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball win $1 million.

Winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim Mega Millions prizes, according to lottery officials. That makes Feb. 4 the final day for someone to claim their $1 million.

© 2018 WXIA-TV