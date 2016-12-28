Missing woman and 5-year-old great-granddaughter found alive

Barbara Briley (left) and La'Myra Briley (right) (Photo: Family Photos)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman and her great-granddaughter, who have been missing since they vanished on Christmas Eve, have been found alive.

71-year-old Barbara Briley and 5-year-old La'Myra were on their way to North Carolina from New Jersey to visit family when they disappeared.

The two were last seen in Barbara's car at an Exxon gas station on Christmas Eve in Ruther Glen, Virginia.

According to Virginia State Police, Briley and La'Myra were found after a resident of Dinwiddie Co. found the missing woman's vehicle on their property, at least one mile away from the road.

Both the woman and child were still seated inside the silver Toyota Rav4.

The resident called police, and emergency crews came to the home. Briley was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment. La'Myra was alert and appeared to be okay but was taken for a medical evaluation.

There is no word on what caused Briley's vehicle to end up so far away from the roadway at this time.