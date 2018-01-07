Mom of infant found dead in woods to appear before judge Monday

Cortney Bell, mother of 2-week-old Cailyah McNabb, was arrested on January 6, 2018, and charged with 2nd-degree murder, 2nd-degree felony cruelty to children and contributing to the deprivation of a minor in connection with Little Cailyah's death. (Photo: WXIA)

COVINGTON, GA. - The mother of a two-week-old infant girl who died from blunt force head trauma last year will make a first appearance before a judge in Newton County on Monday.

Cortney Bell was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children and contributing to the deprivation of a minor, according to the Newton County sheriff's department. All three of the counts are felony charges.

This was after the girl’s father, Christopher McNabb was indicted by a Newton County grand jury on Friday.

McNabb and Bell were the parents of 2-week-old Caliyah McNabb, whose body was found last October near a Covington mobile home park.

Bell was arrested Saturday afternoon in Rockdale County.

Until Friday, McNabb had been the only person charged in the girl's death.

Police said McNabb struck the infant with an unknown object, which caused her skull "to be seriously disfigured and damaged beyond repair," according to McNabb's arrest warrant.

The warrant also said McNabb wrapped his daughter's body in a t-shirt and blanket before putting her in a drawstring bag and hiding her in the woods.

Little Cailyah was born premature on Sept. 23, weighing only five pounds.

McNabb and Bell initially reported her missing from their home at the Eagle Point Trailer Park in Covington. The couple parents told police she was fine when they fed and changed her at 5 am. But five hours later, they said, she was gone.

After her daughter was located, Bell was escorted to police headquarters, where she gave a statement.

