The groundhogs have spoken: Will we see an early spring?

Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2002 after the groundhog made his yearly weather prediction in Punxsutawney, Pa. (Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images, Getty Images)

The groundhogs have spoken!

It’s February 2 meaning it’s the day Americans turn their attention to General Beauregard Lee here in Georgia and Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania.

It looks like we'll get 6 more weeks of winter after Phil saw his shadow.

Watch to see Phil below!

After the closing of Yellow River Game Ranch in December, General Lee has found a new home at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson, Georgia.

Unfortunately, like his brother in the north, General Lee too saw his shadow meaning Georgia will experience six more weeks of winter.

But when I exited my house, what did I see? I saw a shadow of you and a shadow of me!



I am sorry folks, but old man winter prevails! Happy Groundhog Day!



Yours truly, Beau ❄️☃️ #GroundhogDay2018 #GeneralBeauregardLee — Official General Beauregard Lee (@genbeaulee) February 2, 2018

RELATED | Groundhog General Beauregard Lee gets new home at nature center

Groundhog Day's origins lie in an ancient European celebration of Candlemas, which is a point midway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox — the exact midpoint of astronomical winter.

Superstition has it that fair weather predicted a stormy and cold second half to winter, as noted in this Old English saying:

"If Candlemas be fair and bright,

Winter has another flight.

If Candlemas brings clouds and rain,

Winter will not come again."

MORE | Groundhog Day 2018: Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter

© 2018 WXIA-TV