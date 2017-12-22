Cleveland mother charged with murder in 5-year-old son's death

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police have officially charged Larissa Rodriguez in the death of her 5-year-old son.

Court records say Rodriguez is charged with murder after spending the last three days in police custody. Authorities say an additional charge of felonious assault will presented to the grand jury.

On Monday, a caller in Pakistan tipped police off, claiming Rodriguez and her boyfriend buried her son, Jordan, in the backyard of Rodriguez's W. 80th Street home.

When questioned on her son's whereabouts, Rodriguez told detectives he was visiting his father in Houston, but could not provide contact information for him.

When authorities searched Rodriguez's home and yard Tuesday, they found human remains consistent with those of a child. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is still working to identify the remains.

Children's protective services also removed four of Rodriguez's nine children from the home after they found it infested with cockroaches and rats. She's previously lost custody of other children and her sisters say she's also six months pregnant with a daughter.

Rodriguez's boyfriend, Chris, has been in jail since October on unrelated charges.

© 2017 WKYC-TV