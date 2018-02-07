Mother found guilty of poisoning son sentenced to life without parole plus 83 years

COBB COUNTY, Ga. – The mother found guilty of poisoning her disabled 2-year-old son will now face life behind bars.

Erica White, 45, was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole followed by 83 years in prison, in connection to the murder of her 2-year-old son Tyrael McFall.

On Monday, a jury found White guilty on all indicted charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, two counts of making a false statement, three counts of identity fraud, six counts of financial transaction card fraud, forgery in the second degree, and racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act. Cobb District Attorney's Office said White began crying as soon as the first guilty verdict was announced.

“The crimes committed by this Defendant are the most reprehensible and unforgivable that exist in our community,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Susan Treadaway said. “Tyrael McFall’s voice on Earth was permanently silenced by his own mother."

During her sentencing, White’s mother Laura Cramer took the stand on behalf of her daughter.

“Erica has always been a good girl and she was raised in a Christian home,” Mrs. Cramer said. “We value our family members and love our children. We value our children very, very much.”

Cramer spoke about how sweet Tyrael was since the day he was born.

“Tyrael and I were inseparable,” Cramer said. “We had a special bond.”

Fighting back tears, Cramer spoke about how she and her daughter treasured every day with the child.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark said the evidence “speaks for itself.” The judge then granted the state’s request and sentenced White to the maximum penalty allowed by law, which in this case is life without parole plus 83 years in prison, to be run consecutively.

It has been more than three years since Tyrael died in November 2014. An autopsy determined the cause of death as from a lethal dose of the painkiller Codeine.

White and her live-in boyfriend, 38-year-old Michael Schullerman, were both charged in the death of Tyrael. Schullerman pled guilty on Dec. 4, 2017, to 13 of the 16 counts in the indictment, to include conspiracy to commit murder.

