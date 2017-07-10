Film and TV bring in almost $10B to state economy, governor says

The latest "Avengers" movie is filming in Atlanta in July.

ATLANTA -- Georgia's film and TV industry brought in almost $10 billion a year to the state economy in fiscal year 2017, Gov. Nathan Deal said on Monday.

The 320 feature film and television productions shot in Georgia represent $2.7 billion in direct spending in the state," Deal said.

Deal also said Georgia experienced significant infrastructure growth with multiple announcements in FY 2017, including the announcement of Three Ring Studios in Covington.

State officials said the film industry's economic impact can be felt across multiple sectors. In addition to camera, lighting and audio equipment, film companies use a wide range of support services during production including catering, construction, transportation, accounting and payroll and post-production.

Georgia-filmed movies scheduled to open in theaters in the coming months include:

“Logan Lucky” starring Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum and Sebastian Shan, opens Aug. 18.

“American Made” starring Tom Cruise and Domhnall Gleason, opens Sept. 29.

“The Silent Man” starring Liam Neeson and Diane Lane, opens Sept. 29.

“Thank You for Your Service” starring Miles Teller, Haley Bennett and Joe Cole, opens Oct. 27.

Upcoming television productions that will air in the next few months include:

“Ozark” on Netflix starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, airs July 21.

“Manhunt” on Discover starring Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany, airs Aug. 1.

“Stranger Things” on Netflix, airs Oct. 31.

