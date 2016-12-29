Museum of Aviation needs more volunteers

Volunteer helping visitors

WARNER ROBINS - The Museum of Aviation needs the help of more volunteers.

WMAZ visited the Museum on Thursday to find out how you can get involved.

Decades of Air Force and military history are on display at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

Volunteers across the Museum help you navigate the displays, keep up with restorations, and help in the archives.

“It's a constant challenge to maintain a staff of volunteers, they're very important and essential to the operation of the museum,” said Volunteer Coordinator Dan Hart.

The Museum likes to keep an average of 120 volunteers throughout the year.

To volunteer, you have to be 17-years-old or older and able to work on your own. You'll also have to pass a background check.

But, the volunteer coordinator says it's worth it.

It's really neat when you meet a veteran that comes in and they actually recognize one of the airplanes that we have on display as one that they flew or worked on when they were in the service years ago,” said Hart.

One new volunteer said she's enjoying it. Her husband works on the base and she said the stories she hears help her connect with the military.

“Without the volunteers this place wouldn't be open and all the people that get to come here and see the things and go through the memories of all the years they spent in the military is really cool,”

Her desk mate has volunteered here for three years. The stories are among her favorite things.

“They will tell you stories about you know, like what they did, or war stories and stuff, it's always interesting to me,” said Ilmi Lashley.

The museum wants volunteers that work a shift for four hours once a week, the Museum only closes a few days a year. So, there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer. They are asking that volunteers commit to at least one shift a week and plan to volunteer for an extended period of time.

Volunteers interested in restoration work should have experience working with aircraft sheet metal or other mechanical experience.

If you're interested in volunteering, you can contact Dan Hart at 478 926-4242, or you can send him an email at Dan.Hart@MuseumOfAviation.org.

