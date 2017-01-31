Muslim Falcons player rejects opportunity to speak up against Trump's travel ban

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) warms up prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

HOUSTON -- There are a lot of laughs at Opening Night of the Super Bowl.

It's when the media and various guests get to ask anyone on either team anything they want.

However, it wasn't as chipper around Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu's podium. Sanu, who was raised in a Muslim household and still practices the religion today, wouldn't talk about President Donald Trump's constroversial travel ban.

One reporter asked him if he was going to take any opportunity to speak up against Trump not allowing immigrants from mostly Muslim countries to enter the U.S.

"This is not what I'm here to do," Sanu said. "I'm here to play football, and just right now trying to enjoy this moment with my teammates."

When 11Alive's Kim Smith pressed to see if Sanu would share any of his thoughts regarding the executive order that has caused Muslim immigrants traveling to the U.S. to be detained at airports, Sanu still would not budge.

"I'm not really talking about that right now. I'm just here to talk about the Super Bowl. Thank you," he said.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is known to be a longtime friend of the 45th president, also deflected questions about politics.

A reporter asked Brady what his relationship with Trump is like.

"I'm not talking politics at all," Brady said.

The reporter then asked why.

"Why? Because I want to focus on the positive aspects of this game, my teammates and the reason why we're here. It's taken a lot of hard work to get to this point, and I want to focus on the positive nature of two great teams competing at the highest level for something we've all worked hard for our entire lives, not let anything really take away from that."

