Mystery Good Samaritan helps stranded motorists

"It's folks like him that help make the world a better place."

They don't know his name, but Hall County authorities want to thank a man who used his own vehicle, fuel and muscle to help out those who "unwisely challenged" a hill in Union Circle in south Hall County.

According to a post on the Hall County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the man was out "all day" after snow and ice covered roads in the county on Wednesday.

"Every person he's helped out of the ditch freed up a patrolman to answer other calls," the sheriff's office wrote.

"We don't have his name, but it's folks like this that make the world a better place. Thank you!"

More snow photos:

© 2018 WXIA-TV