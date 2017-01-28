93-year-old WWII vet strikes patriotic chord with his harmonica

"Harmonica Pete" DuPre, 93, rehearses before performing the national anthem on the harmonica before the Rochester Amerks' game at the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial. (Photo: CARLOS ORTIZ/@CFORTIZ_DANDC/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

With a father who could play hundreds of songs on the harmonica, the DuPre family of Penfield, N.Y. enjoyed an interesting and entertaining upbringing.

“Oh yes," Mary Ann DuPre said. “We had great campfires."

At 93, Peter DuPre’s fire is still burning bright, his soulful notes reaching an audience larger than his wildest dreams.

A medic during World War II who treated the wounded from the Battle of the Bulge, Peter DuPre always enjoyed playing his harmonica for his family, his church congregation and at nursing homes.

But since Jane, his wife of 70 years, died three years ago at age 90, and since becoming involved in The Greatest Generations Foundation which honors veterans for their service, DuPre has performed at major military memorial services in Europe and the United States before thousands.

Those include the 70th anniversary of the Siege of Bastogne and the 74th and 75th commemorations of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, where DuPre’s chilling rendition of America The Beautiful standing alone inside the USS Arizona Memorial has been widely shared on social media.

Last February, DuPre, thanks to Greatest Generation Foundation benefactors, even traveled to the famed Paragon Studios in Nashville, Tennesee, to record an album of 40 pop hits, from Glenn Miller to Billy Joel, that is due to be released this spring. The Fairport resident is featured on The Greatest Generations Foundation website and can be found on Facebook, pictured with country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at a Los Angeles gala.

And now the man dubbed “Harmonica Pete" is branching into sports.





Fresh off performing the national anthem at the Pearl Harbor Invitational NCAA basketball game between Cal and Seton Hall in December at historic Bloch Arena, which withstood the Japanese attack of Dec. 7, 1941, and after receiving a standing ovation at a recent Rochester Americans game, where he was presented with a No. 93 jersey, DuPre has been invited by the National Hockey League to perform the anthem at a Florida Panthers game in Sunrise, Florida, sometime next month.

His family may need to hire him a full-time secretary.

“I think it’s neat. I’m part ham, I love to tell stories and I have no trouble saying yes," said DuPre as he sat near the veterans memorial eternal flame at Blue Cross Arena. “I’ve been very fortunate in my life to be in the right place at the right time and as a result of that I’ve built up some absolutely marvelous opportunities. I mean, what are the options for a 93-year-old guy, them kicking everyone off the USS Arizona just to have me play my harmonica?"

His performance at the Pearl Harbor Invitational basketball game has been viewed nearly 200,000 times on YouTube. What’s he expecting the NHL game to be like at the 20,000-seat BB&T Center?

“I don’t have the foggiest idea," said DuPre, who grew up skating on the St. Lawrence River in Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County. “I don’t know if it’ll beat Pearl Harbor, but it’ll be in a big place with a lot of people."

Such events have become old hat for the Rochester Institute of Technology alumnus and Bausch + Lomb retiree.

Last May, he was invited to the 50th anniversary of Charlie Company in Las Vegas, where he played taps as names of the deceased who served in the Vietnam War infantry unit were read.

He’s a regular at airport receptions welcoming home veterans on Honor Flight trips to Washington, D.C.

“One thing I try to do is tell people that they should be there when that plane comes back from Washington,’’ DuPre said. “Some of those guys coming back, the Vietnam (War) guys, they had no reception, so it’s a chance for everyone to make up. These hardened guys come off the plane and they have no idea seeing that cheering crowd."

DuPre’s five children (he has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren) are proud of his willingness to share his talents with the world in such a profound fashion. They’re not sure how he does it.

“My mom was sick for a very long time and he did nothing but take care of her," daughter Mary Ann said. “I think this is kind of her way of thanking him for everything."

Mike DuPre marvels at his dad’s stamina.

“He was mom’s primary caregiver and after some mourning, opportunities started to happen with Honor Flight, the Greatest Generations Foundation," he said. “It’s just taken off. I’ve said, ‘Dad, you get these invitations, if you want to stop sometime, just let me know,’ and he says, ‘As long as I’m standing and I’m still playing, just keep ‘em coming.’"

One especially memorable trip (all are arranged and chaperoned by foundation organizers) was to the Eagles Nest, Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich-era mountaintop meeting house at Berchtesgaden, Germany, that is now a major tourist attraction. An elevator ride completes the journey to the top.

“We got on and the doors closed and people from all over the world are in there, 24 of us,’’ DuPre said. “We got to the top, the doors open and they come out singing with me playing God Bless America. That really went over well."

Pretty lofty stuff for a guy who doesn’t read music and learns by ear.

“I think when I was born God put a computer in here," he said, tapping his forehead. “I listen and I play it."

DuPre’s dad was a traveling tobacco salesman and the family moved often. He first picked up the mouth organ at age 5 and while attending school near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Peter joined the harmonica band.

“My dad scared up 50 cents to buy me my first harmonica," he said noting that during the Great Depression, “that was a lot of money."

Today he owns several dozen harmonicas, his favorite a German-made curved Hohner with the lettering worn smooth. The instrument fits so perfectly into his warm hands bearing the lines of a life fully lived, it's as if a puzzle piece has slid into place.

DuPre purchased it 50 years ago for $18.50. Last year, the iconic Hohner company presented Peter with two harmonicas valued at $400 each.

“I have quite a collection," said DuPre, who wore a black World War II veteran's ball cap adorned with service pins. “Families come to me and say, ‘I found this in a drawer after Grandpa died’ and they’ve given me many harmonicas over the years. But this is my favorite. The sound, the volume, the key, it has a sound of its own."

As does DuPre whose talents can cause strangers to stop, listen, reflect, dance or sing when they hear a patriotic tune or a song from their youth.

During the war, DuPre’s harmonica playing soothed many souls recovering from battlefield wounds in the London hospital he was stationed in. His commanding officer always encouraged him to play something on long training marches to make the time pass easier.

“I played a lot during the war," DuPre said. “I had to be in good shape physically to march 26 miles and play at the same time."

He’s still marching. Still doing what his calling card says, providing “music for the soul, from the heart." Only now the world is his campfire.

LROTH@Gannett.com

(© 2017 Democrat & Chronicle)