Finding love in the workplace

(Photo: iStock)

Cupid can find you anywhere and turns out he’s firing his bow and arrows at your workplace.

According to CareerBuilder’s annual Valentine’s Day survey, the number of workers reporting office romances is higher than it was 10 years ago.

“People get tired of going out. That's money spending right there. So they're like let’s see if I can find someone at work,” says Jakeen Johnson, who met his wife at work. “We went on a date or two. We been married ever since. For 5 years, 2 months, 14 days, 28 minutes and counting.”



Johnson says there is a secret to keeping the love alive at work.

“Keep it professional. Whatever you do inside, keep it professional. Outside that's all your business,” says Johnson.



Heather and Norm Kline didn't meet at work but own a business together.

They agree, finding love in the cubicle is real.



“So, it’s like 8-10 hours plus time that you're spending with your co-workers,” says Heather Kline. “Yeah, it's only naturally that you get to know them very well, to be able to find those connections.”



Psychologist Dr.Stacey Scheckner has seen her fair share of couples engaging in a relationship at work. Many times ending badly.



“I would caution them. I would suggest to go outside out work. Not to mix business and pleasure,” says Scheckner.



Here's the thing, it may be all fun and games but what if that love doesn’t last?



“If it doesn’t work out you still need to work with that person. There is a tendency for negative emotions to surround a breakup. I'm not saying it's good or bad but you need to think about it cautiously,” says Scheckner

19 percent of office romances involved at least one person who was married at the time, the survey found.

15 percent of workers say they dated their boss.

The survey revealed more women are dating someone in a higher position. 33 percent to be exact, compared to 25 percent of men.

Office relationships can be tricky; 5 percent of workers say they left their job because the relationship had gone sour.

(© 2017 WTSP)