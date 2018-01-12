Georgia Power sending lineworkers, equipment to Puerto Rico to help recovery

A member of the Medina family places a battery light on a chandelier as dusk approaches before dinner on Christmas Eve on December 24, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Southern Company announced on Friday that it is accelerating its efforts to help restore power in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The parent company of Georgia Power said it is sending a barge "filled with trucks, tools and support equipment" to the area which continues to recover from deadly hurricanes that struck three months earlier.

Georgia Power is also among Southern Company's four electric operating companies sending additional lineworkers and staff to help with the recovery.

As of Jan. 5, USA TODAY reports that over 1 million Puerto Ricans were still without reliable power and Southern Company isn't the only company donating equipment and services.

Also making headlines are several batteries and solar-power systems that have been provided by the electric car company, Tesla.

German solar battery company Sonnen also donated batteries to the effort after Hurricane Maria.

