Happy National Love Your Pet Day!

Last year, pet owners spent $70 billion on their animals.

While 68% of Americans reportedly own a pet, 60% of households own a dog.

47% of households own a cat, and who knows how many own one of each! Birds, fish and reptiles make up the next 15%.

Pets reportedly are great for your mental health, boost your mood and can help teach children about responsibility. Also, families that have pets have a 33% lower chance of developing an animal related allergy.

However, we love all our fur babies! Whether very big or very small.

