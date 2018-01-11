VIDEO: Hospital accused of 'patient dumping', leaving woman at bus stop

Photo: CBS News

Overnight, Imamu Baraka was walking past a Baltimore hospital when he noticed something he says he'll never forget.

The hospital's security guards had just wheeled a patient to a bus stop, and in the freezing temperatures they left her there. The only thing she had on was a hospital gown.

"It's about 30 degrees out here right now," Baraka says in a recording of the encounter. "Are you OK, ma'am? Do you need me to call the police?" he asks. "Come on and sit down," Baraka repeatedly says to the patient in the recording. "I'm going to call and get you some help."

It's called "patient dumping" and it doesn't just happen in Baltimore. In 2007, "60 Minutes" investigated the practice of removing homeless patients from Los Angeles hospitals and leaving them downtown.

The University of Maryland Medical Center is investigating how a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and hospital socks, at a bus stop at night.

A statement from the hospital Wednesday expressed "shock and disappointment." It confirmed that the woman was discharged Tuesday night from the emergency department of its Midtown campus.

"This unfortunate event is not representative of our patient-centered mission," the statement said. "While there are many circumstances of this patient's case that we cannot address publicly, in the end, we clearly failed to fulfill our mission with this patient, no matter the circumstances of her case or the quality of the clinical care we provided in the hospital (which is not depicted in the video)." The hospital said it is evaluating an appropriate response, "including the possibility of personnel action."

The man who recorded the video called 911, and says medics ended up taking the patient back to the same hospital. Now a review is underway that could lead to personnel action against the hospital employees involved.

The video was shared on Facebook by Heather Mizeur, a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates and a Democratic candidate for governor in 2014. "I'm going to be on a holy reign of terror demanding some answers here," she wrote.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.