Is your local Sears or Kmart among 150 stores to be axed? See the list

Shoppers line up for the opening of a Kmart store on Thanksgiving night. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images)

Sears Holding, parent company of department stores Kmart and Sears, will be closing 150 stores this spring. That includes 108 Kmart and 42 Sears locations in 40 states.

The company said liquidation sales will begin as early as January 6 at all of the closing stores. Most of the stores will close at the end or March except for a few that will close mid-February or mid-March.

Here is a list of the stores set to close:

Alabama

Kmart 300 Highway 78 E, Jasper AL

Kmart 2003 US Hwy 280 Bypass, Phenix City AL

Sears* 301 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence AL

Arkansas

Sears 1901 S Caraway Road Jonesboro AR

California

Kmart 3600 Wilson Road, Bakersfield CA

Kmart 25 West Polk Street, Coalinga CA

Kmart 333 Sierra Street, Kingsburg CA

Kmart 3001 Iowa Avenue, Riverside CA

Colorado

Kmart: 363 S Broadway, Denver CO

Kmart: 2809 North Ave, Grand Junction CO

Connecticut

Kmart 45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell CT (set to close mid-March)

Sears 90 Elm St; Enfield Sq, Enfield CT

Florida

Kmart 501 N Beneva Road, Sarasota FL

Kmart 1801 Northwest Hwy 19, Crystal River FL

Kmart 15271 Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers FL

Kmart 2111 S Federal Hwy, Fort Pierce FL

Kmart 1501 Normandy Village, Jacksonville FL

Kmart 2211 W Irlo Bronson Hwy, Kissimmee FL

Kmart 19400 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte FL

Kmart 4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples FL

Kmart 111 Town & Country Drive, Palatka FL

Sears* 301 Eagle Ridge Dr, Lake Wales FL

Georgia

Kmart: 3200 Macon Road, Columbus GA

Kmart: 365 Habersham Village Circle, Cornelia GA

Kmart: 1601 Highway 40 East, Kingsland GA

Kmart 33 W Montgomery Cross Road Savannah GA

Sears* Albany Mall Albany GA

Sears 5555 Whittlesey Blvd Columbus GA

Hawaii

Kmart 4561 Salt Lake Blvd Halawa / Honolullu HI

Iowa

Kmart: 2600 Dodge Street, Dubuque IA

Kmart: 5700 Gordon Drive, Sioux City IA

Kmart: 3810 University Avenue, Waterloo IA

Illinois

Kmart 2851 Belt Line Parkway Alton IL

Kmart 3655 Nameoki Road Granite City IL

Indiana

Kmart 750 Indian Boundary Road Chesterton IN

Kmart 1460 West State Road 2 La Porte IN

Sears 1235 S Reed Road Kokomo IN

Kansas

Kmart 4820 S 4th St Trafficway Leavenworth KS

Kmart 4200 W Kellogg Dr Wichita KS

Sears 2259 S 9th St Salina KS

Kentucky

Kmart 191 Outer Loop Road Louisville KY

Kmart 2945 Scottsville Road Bowling Green KY

Kmart 14662 N US Highway 25 East Corbin KY

Kmart 1501 Paris Pike Georgetown KY

Kmart 3010 Fort Campbell Blvd Hopkinsville KY

Kmart 1710 West Highway 192 London KY

Kmart 2815 West Parrish Avenue Owensboro KY

Sears* 5101 Hinkleville Road Paducah KY

Louisiana

Kmart 115 South Airline Hwy Gonzales LA

Kmart 1400 S Clearview Parkway New Orleans LA

Sears* 9001 Cortana Mall Baton Rouge / Cortana LA

Sears* 197 Westbank Expressway Gretna LA

Massachusetts

Kmart 9 Plaza Way Fairhaven MA

Kmart 1130 Newport Avenue South Attleboro MA

Sears* 262 Swansea Mall Drive Swansea MA

Maryland

Kmart 222 N Point Blvd Baltimore MD

Maine

Kmart 688 Hogan Road Bangor ME

Sears* 10 Whitten Road Augusta ME

Michigan

Kmart 29600 Ford Road Garden City MI

Kmart 3555 O'Neill Drive Jackson MI

Kmart 1396 South Main Street Adrian MI

Kmart 5400 S Cedar Street Lansing MI

Kmart 1501 E Apple Ave Muskegon MI

Kmart 40855 Ann Arbor Road Plymouth MI

Kmart 17580 Frazho Road Roseville MI

Kmart 3541 Highland Road Waterford MI

Kmart 165 Wayne Road Westland MI

Kmart 6455 US 31 N Acme Township MI

Sears* 3099 28th St SE Grand Rapids MI

Minnesota

Kmart 1305 Highway 10 West Detroit Lakes MN

Sears* 12737 Riverdale Blvd NW Coon Rapids MN

Sears* 1850 Adams St Mankato MN

Missouri

Kmart 1477 State Highway 248 Branson MO

Kmart 2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City MO

Kmart 1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla MO

Kmart 3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield MO

Kmart 6650 Manchester Ave St Louis MO

Sears* 3600 Country Club Dr Jefferson Cty MO

Sears 3702 Frederick Ave Saint Joseph MO

New York

Kmart 4645 Commercial Drive New Hartford NY

Sears* 1261 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst NY

Sears* 2000 Walden Ave Cheektowaga NY

Sears* 1 N Galleria Dr Middletown NY

Sears 9605 Queens Blvd Rego Park NY

North Carolina

Kmart 545 US Hwy 29 North Concord NC

Kmart 1931 Skibo Road Fayetteville NC

Kmart 201 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro NC

Kmart 102 New Market Madison NC

Kmart 815 S College Road Wilmington NC

North Dakota

Sears* 3902 13th Ave South Fargo ND

New Jersey

Kmart 1468 Clementon Road Clementon NJ

Kmart 645 Highway 18 East Brunswick NJ

Kmart 800 Black Horse Pike Pleasantville NJ

Kmart Rte 9 & Rte 47 Rio Grande NJ

New Mexico

Sears 1000 S Main St Roswell NM

Nevada

Kmart 10405 S Eastern Ave Henderson NV

Ohio

Kmart 1500 Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon OH

Kmart 185 Upper River Road Gallipolis OH

Kmart 1005 East Columbus St Kenton OH

Kmart 225 West Avenue New Boston OH

Kmart 1284 Brice Road Reynoldsburg OH

Kmart I-70 & Mall Road St. Clairsville OH

Kmart 3515 N Maple Avenue Zanesville OH

Sears* 2000 Brittain Road Akron OH

Sears* 1075 N Bridge St Chillicothe OH

Sears* 1701 River Valley Circle S Lancaster OH

Sears* Richmond Mall Richmond Hts OH

Oklahoma

Kmart 4 East Shawnee St Muskogee OK

Sears 428 SW C Ave Lawton OK

Sears 1901 S Yale Ave Tulsa OK

Pennsylvania

Kmart 5820 Shaffer Road Dubois PA

Kmart 1320 E Grandview Blvd Erie PA

Kmart 1890 Fruitville Pike Lancaster PA

Kmart 5600 Carlisle Pike US 11 Mechanicsburg PA (set to close mid-February)

Kmart 120 Mall Blvd Monroeville PA

Kmart 100 Cross Roads Plz Mt. Pleasant PA

Sears* 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr Selinsgrove PA

Sears* 1500 Mall Run Road Uniontown PA

Sears* 3595 Capital City Mall Camp Hill PA (set to close mid-February)

Sears 3245 E State St Hermitage/Sharon PA

Rhode Island

Sears* 1500 Diamond Hill Road Woonsocket RI

South Carolina

Kmart 3801 B Clemson Blvd Anderson SC

Kmart 254 Highway 72 By-Pass Greenwood SC

Kmart 8571 Rivers Avenue North Charleston SC

Sears* 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd Florence SC (set to close mid-February)

South Dakota

Kmart 3020 W 12th St Sioux Falls SD

Tennessee

Kmart 305 W Economy Road Morristown TN

Sears* 2101 Fort Henry Dr Kingsport TN

Texas

Kmart 1120 Mc Rae Blvd El Paso TX

Kmart 9484 Dyer St El Paso TX

Kmart 1101 Fort Hood Street Killeen TX

Kmart 3061 S John Redditt Dr Lufkin TX

Sears* 4101 E 42nd St Odessa TX

Utah

Kmart 1153 W Highway 40 Vernal UT

Kmart 2010 N Main St Layton UT

Virginia

Kmart 1419 Hershberger Road N W Roanoke VA

Kmart 3655 Plank Road Fredericksburg VA

Kmart 6101 N Military Hwy Norfolk VA

Kmart 1355 West Main Street Salem VA

Sears* 500 Gate City Hwy Bristol VA

Washington

Kmart 5132 6th Ave Tacoma WA

Sears* 18600 Alderwood Mall Pkwy Lynnwood WA

West Virginia

Kmart 731 Beverly Pike Elkins WV

Kmart 1050 Division Street Parkersburg WV

Kmart 250 Three Springs Drive Weirton WV

Sears 225 Meadowbrook Road Bridgeport WV

Sears* Towne Center Mall Charleston WV

Wisconsin

Kmart 1425 E Highway 151 Platteville WI

Kmart 2211 S Green Bay Road Racine WI

Wyoming

Kmart 1840 Dell Range Blvd Cheyenne WY

* Sears Auto Center will be closed at this location