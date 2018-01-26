Florida lawmakers move to keep Daylight Saving Time year-round

A bill that would end the "Spring Forward/Fall Back" routine in Florida is one step closer to becoming reality.

Our partners at The Tampa Bay Times report the "Sunshine Protection Act," which would ask Congress to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Florida, passed their first committees in the state House and Senate this week.

If Congress agrees, Florida would join Hawaii and most of Arizona as not observing the time change.

For more, read the Times report.

