Man wins $1 million lottery prize, dies weeks later

USA TODAY - A self-employed New York carpenter, who hit a $1 million jackpot on a scratch-off lottery ticket last month, died of cancer just weeks after claiming his prize, according to multiple media reports.
Donald Savastano, 51, died Jan. 26 "after a recent diagnosis of stage 4 cancer," his obituary said.
Savastano stopped at a convenience store on his way to his upstate New York home on Dec. 30 and bought a "Merry Millionaire" ticket.
"Being a self-employed carpenter, I didn’t really have a plan for retirement," the New York lottery quoted Savastano as saying in an announcement. "The money will help with that. I don’t have any other extravagant plans. I’ll buy a new truck, pay off some debt and invest for the future."
"This is going change our lives, to tell you the truth," Savastano told WABC-TV.
Savastano elected to take the lump-sum payment of $661,800, the New York lottery announcement said.
Danielle Scott, an employee at the store where Savastano bought the winning lottery ticket, told WABC that Savastano used the money for a visit to the doctor because he was uninsured. It was then he learned he had cancer, she said.
Copyright 2017 USA TODAY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs