Middle school student shot, killed at playground

FREEPORT, Texas- A teen was shot to death at a Freeport playground on Wednesday evening, police said.

The Freeport Police Department identified the victim as 13-year-old Juan Borja.

According to police, the shooting happened at Peppermint Park on the corner of W. 8th Street and Locust Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police said they initially received a call about possible fireworks or gunshots. Minutes later, the person called back saying a teen was found unconscious in the grass.

Emergency personnel immediately responded to the scene and transported the victim to Brazosport Medical Regional hospital where he was announced deceased. Police said he had more than one gunshot wound.

Borja was a seventh grader at Freeport Intermediate School. He also played on the school's football team.

The investigation is ongoing and nobody is in custody at this time.

