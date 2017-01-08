Parade announcer since 1957 not invited back for Trump's inauguration

Charlie Brotman, local PR guy and former Senators announcer has basement rec room full of baseball memorabilia. Charlie reenacts some of his announcing days on October 22, 2004. (Photo by Len Spoden For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTHV) - The man who has announced every presidential inauguration parade since Dwight D. Eisenhower's second term in 1957 has not been invited back to welcome in President-elect Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reported on January 5th that 89-year-old Charlie Brotman will be replaced by Steve Ray, a 58-year-old freelance announcer. Instead, Brotman will serve as the Announcer Chairman Emeritus according to an email from an inaugural committee official.

"First and foremost, on behalf of the PIC Staff we want to thank you for your service to this country as the Lead Announcer for the Inaugural Parade. There is no question that you are a Washington Institution and a National Treasure," the email said.

And Brotman is exactly that to the D.C. area. He was an announcer for the Washington Senators baseball team as well as the Citi Open tennis tournament. Brotman has also been inducted into several Halls of Fame including the Washington Hall of Fame.

Ray, who will take over duties for the parade, was a volunteer for the Trump campaign and has done promotional work for the Washington Nationals.

"From my point of view, I am not filling his shoes, I'm not taking his place, I just happen to be the guy who's next," Ray said of the honor.

Brotman has been offered by the committee to be honored during the parade for his 60 years as announcer.