Rev. Billy Graham will be laid to rest in Charlotte on Friday

Billy Graham speaks during his Crusade at Flushing Meadows Corona Park June 25, 2005 in the Queens borough of New York. (Photo: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - World-renowned evangelist Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99, will be laid to rest in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday.

A private funeral service will be held at the Billy Graham Library where about 2,300 invited guests are expected to attend. While the funeral is private, 11Alive will be streaming the events beginning around 10:45 a.m. along with the service that will begin at noon.

His service will be held under a large tent that has been constructed in the main parking lot in front of the Library.

“The tent serves as a reminder of how Mr. Graham’s ministry launched under “The Canvas Cathedral”—a white canvas tent during a 1949 Crusade in downtown Los Angeles, where 350,000 people heard him share the Gospel over a period of eight weeks,” his website stated.

Following the service, Graham will be buried beside his late wife, Ruth, at the foot of the cross-shaped brick walkway in the Library’s Prayer Garden. Graham's tombstone will say "Billy Graham, Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ," according to the BGEA, and will be accompanied by a single Bible verse. That verse, John 14:6, says “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’”

