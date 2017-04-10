A shooting was reported Monday at an elementary school in San Bernardino, Calif.

San Bernardino County Fire is on scene at North Park Elementary School where multiple gunshot wounds have been reported, according to a tweet from the local fire department.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

SAN BERNARDINO: 2nd ALARM MCI assigned 6 Medic Engines, 1 Medic Truck, 1 Medic Squad, 5 Chief Officers w/ mult ambulances. Krn — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

This is a developing story which will be updated.

