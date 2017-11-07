Santa had crack pipe, police say

Charles Smith, a volunteer Santa for Toys for Tots, was arrested on drug charges and later released. (Photo: South Hackensack Police Department)

He's likely going on the naughty list.

Police in South Hackensack said they arrested a Santa Claus impersonator early Monday after finding a crack pipe in his car during a traffic stop.

Charles Smith of Pompton Lakes was arrested during a traffic stop on Route 46, said South Hackensack police Capt. Robert Kaiser. The traffic stop happened around 2 a.m. Police said officers found a crack pipe next to the 66-year-old man's Santa Claus costume, which was hanging in the car.

Charles Smith as Santa (Photo: South Hackensack Police Department)

During the stop, police said, they found hypodermic needles and empty bags of crack and heroin in the car of the former NJ Transit worker.

Smith, who volunteers at Toys for Tots, was arrested and later released, police said.

A Facebook page that Kaiser said belongs to Smith contains various pictures of Smith in a Santa Claus costume. One picture has Smith in the Santa Claus outfit posing with U.S. Marines in May 2016.

It is not known whether Smith has retained an attorney.

A representative for Toys for Tots could not be reached for comment Monday. Calls made to a number listed for Smith were not answered.

