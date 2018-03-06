Secrets you didn't know about cereal for National Cereal Day

Fruit Cereal (Photo: AdShooter, (c) AdShooter)

March 7th is National Cereal Day & we're spilling all the secrets on our favorite cereals -- and some of them are shocking!

1. No nuts in Honey Nut Cheerios?

Honey Nut Cheerios' flavor actually comes from crushed up peach & apricot pits!

2. "They’re Grrrr-eat!"

The voice of “Tony the Tiger” is also the voice of "You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch."

3. Despite the color differences, all Froot Loops are the same flavor.

4. There is as much sugar in a serving of “Honey Smacks” cereal as there is in a Dunkin’ Donuts glazed donut.

5. The only original marshmallow from Lucky Charms is the heart shape. All the others were added later.

Daily Blast Live