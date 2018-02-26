Studies show childhood obesity on the rise

Close-up view of cookies baked with hard-shell candies (similar to M&Ms) on display during the Chocolate Expo at the Westchester County Center, White Plains, New York, November 3, 2013. (Photo by Chuck Fishman/Getty Images) (Photo: Chuck Fishman, Copyright Chuck Fishman 2013)

In a startling report from Pediatrics journal, childhood obesity in America has risen 14% in kids ages 2-5. This is the largest jump in obesity rates for children since 1999.

The young age can be especially undesirable as doctors say it is more likely that children with obesity issues young, will continue them throughout their life. Finding healthy foods & outdoor plays spaces for kids in minority community is especially difficult - making them the most at-risk in facing weight difficulties.

The study also shows that though hopes in the U.S. for ending this epidemic were high because of a 2014-2015 report where the obesity rate seemed to be plateauing - a signal that possibly better times were to come.

Daily Blast Live