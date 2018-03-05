The best food deals for March!

Spring is almost in the air and food deals are heating up all March long. Some of your favorite restaurants have delicious deals & steals you have to see to believe!

Chili’s: Through March, 31st you can get a $5 “Irish margarita.” It’s made with Jameson and tequila.

Applebee’s: The “Drink of the Month” is a $2 Absolut vodka lemonade.

Steak n’ Shake: all month, grab a BOGO coupon for their new milkshakes.

Denny’s: A menu staple now, Denny’s has all-you-can-eat pancakes for $4.

Sonic: Their most popular deal is back for March! After 8 p.m. enjoy half-price shakes, floats & slushies.

