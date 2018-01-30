The best Super Bowl food deals!

The Super Bowl has arrived which means carbs & calories don't count, right? Check out these awesome deals for all your food goodies.
Domino’s: Medium two topping pizzas for $5.99 & 8-piece wings for $5.99 when you order 2 or more.
Papa John’s: Free pizza with an order of $15 or more.
Bertucci’s: Spend $29.99 & get two pizzas, 16 wings & rolls. The offer runs now through game day.
Applebee’s: Two entrees & an appetizer for $20
Little Caesars: Pick up an 8-piece order of wings for $6
Sam’s Club: Non-club members can sign up until Feb. 5th & get a $25 gift card, pizza & pack of cookies.
