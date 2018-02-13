Valentine's Day deals & freebies

Valentine's Day doesn't just have to be about chocolate and flowers! Some of your favorite restaurants are getting in on the love as well.
Auntie Anne's:
Download their app and receive a free heart-shaped pretzel at participating locations.
Hooters:
Hooters will give you a free order of boneless wings if you tear up a picture of your ex in their store!
Qdoba:
All entrees are BOGO as long as you kiss someone (or something!) at checkout.
California Tortilla:
Get a free order of "love chips" with an entree. The chips are baked with cinnamon & sugar.
