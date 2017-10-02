WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: More than 50 dead, more…Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
Trees being cleared on Macon's Zebulon Road to make…Oct. 2, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
-
UPDATE: Body of Macon man found shot to death identifiedOct. 2, 2017, 10:06 a.m.