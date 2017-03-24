WATCH LIVE | NASA's space walk

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet have started their six and a half hour space walk.
.@Astro_Kimbrough & @Thom_Astro begin today’s 6.5 hour #spacewalk at 7:24am ET. Watch live here: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/gcBgHzzFNo— NASA (@NASA) March 24, 2017
LIVE NOW: Astronauts on @Space_Station prepare to venture into the vacuum of space for their 8am ET #spacewalk: https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS pic.twitter.com/hhZZklzTVk— NASA (@NASA) March 24, 2017
.@AstroPeggy oversees depressurization of airlock before spacewalkers exit station for 6.5 hour #spacewalk. https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/hbCocRTLwZ— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) March 24, 2017
