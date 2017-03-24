WMAZ
Close

WATCH LIVE | NASA's space walk

WXIA Breaking News

Jessica Noll, WXIA 8:53 AM. EDT March 24, 2017

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet have started their six and a half hour space walk.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories