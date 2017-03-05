Welcome mat says get a warrant; police oblige

(Photo: New Madrid Police Department)

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- The welcome mat said "COME BACK WITH A WARRANT" so that's exactly what police in one Missouri town did.

New Madrid police wrapped up a months-long investigating by serving a search warrant and arresting four people. The search unveiled numerous items including suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia such as pipes and scales, cash and two guns.

Michael Shane Sullivan, Whitney Dawn Hill, Tiffany Michelle Jones and Tina Renee Hall were each taken into custody on a number of drug and weapon related - many of them felonies.

Charges included:

Sullivan : Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid (Class C Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance except 35 grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid (Class D Felony), Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class E Felony) - No Bond

: Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid (Class C Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance except 35 grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid (Class D Felony), Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class E Felony) - No Bond Hill : Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid (Class C Felony), Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class E Felony) - No Bond

: Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid (Class C Felony), Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class E Felony) - No Bond Jones : Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid (Class C Felony), Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class E Felony) - No Bond

: Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid (Class C Felony), Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class E Felony) - No Bond Hall: Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid (Class C Felony), Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class E Felony) - $25,000 Bond

(© 2017 WXIA)