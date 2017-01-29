What you need to know about the immigration ban, protests and fallout

Malcolm Kenyatta of Liberty City LGBT Democratic Club chants "let them in" with fellow protestors inside the Philadelphia International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Philadelphia. (Photo: Joe Lamberti/Courier-Post)

President Trump's executive order denying all refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries reverberated across the USA and around the globe Saturday. The overarching ban, which remains in place, suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

It also turned into a full working day at the White House, where Trump continued to sign executive orders and spent hours making phone calls to several world leaders.

Here's a quick look to help you keep up with all the news:

Judge grants emergency stay for those in limbo after immigration ban

A federal judge issued the ruling to temporarily allow people who landed in U.S. or those who are in transit and hold a valid visa to remain. The American Civil Liberties Union argued for the stay that would block deportation of people stranded in U.S. airports under the executive order Trump signed Friday. The overarching ban, which remains in place, suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

More than 200 people affected by order

By Saturday evening, Department of Homeland Security agents had stopped 109 foreigners at U.S. airports based on Trump’s order and prevented another 173 people from boarding flights headed for the U.S. A senior Homeland Security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide an operational update on Trump’s order, said it allowed legal permanent residents — known as green card holders — and foreigners who were granted special visas for Iraqi and Afghan interpreters, to enter after undergoing a full background check and in-person interview. The official said 81 people made it through that process and were allowed to enter the country.

Protests ramp up at airports across USA

Over 1,000 people gathered at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and more than 120 at Newark Liberty International Airport clutching signs denouncing the executive order, alongside lawyers who rushed to airports to defend the rights of refugees, immigrants and green-card holders, among others, who were being detained and denied entry.

Protests were also reported at major airports in Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

New York taxi drivers had their own response to the immigration ban: A strike.

Lawsuits also on the rise

The ACLU and other legal groups filed lawsuits in reaction to the ban. Separately, two lawyers filed on behalf of two Iraqi refugees detained at JFK. At Washington's Dulles International Airport, where a protest was mounted, Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said the state was considering taking legal action to challenge the ban.

Dozens detained at U.S. airports, other stranded abroad

The ban struck with full force Saturday, blocking some travelers from boarding their planes overseas, compelling others to turn around upon arrival in the U.S., and prompting customs agents at New York's JFK Airport to detain at least a dozen people.

About 50 people were detained at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and some families were left waiting for hours for relatives stuck in the process.

At Philadelphia International Airport, two Syrian families, described as Christians, were briefly detained Saturday after arriving from Qatar and sent back three hours later.

Iran retaliates, Canada opens arms after Trump immigration ban

World leaders reacted harshly Saturday to President Trump's executive order suspending immigration and visas for citizens from certain countries with majority Muslim populations. Iran, one of the targeted nations, suggested it would limit issuing visas to American tourists. The official IRNA news agency Saturday carried a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry that says Iran will resort to “counteraction” to Trump’s executive order.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, embraced refugees, also temporarily prohibited from entering the U.S., making a pointed comment about not discriminating on religious grounds: "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada"

Trump: Immigration ban working 'nicely’

In brief remarks while signing his latest executive orders Saturday, Trump maintained the order isn't a "Muslim ban."

“It’s working out very nicely. We’re going to have a strict ban, and we’re going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years," he said.

Refugee fallout around the USA

The nation's immigrants watched in trepidation Saturday as President Trump's immigration ban went into effect with abrupt results. Across the country, some immigrants already in the United States were enveloped in feelings of fear and uncertainty.

In New York, families face uncertainty and fear. In Arizona, "What I am scared of is that he is going to divide us." In Kentucky, the order is "devastating."

Stranded travelers and their families take to Twitter

People are sharing stories of family and friends stranded all over the world as a result of President Trump's temporary ban on immigrants. On Twitter, people posted tales of stranded students in Iran, visitors abroad unable to return home and canceled visits with family.

Here's another sad case of an Iranian green card holder being denied entry to the United States...#MuslimBan@BahmanKalbasi @ASE @rezaaslan pic.twitter.com/W3ycAYqTym — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017

Advocacy group flooded with 1,000 calls amid 'complete chaos'

Abed Ayoud, legal and policy director for the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said they’ve received more than 1,000 calls by midday Saturday from people who have been stranded or detained in the U.S. and abroad. He said legal immigrants who were traveling overseas to attend funerals and visit family when the president signed his order are now unable to return to the U.S.

Foreigners studying at U.S. universities who were part of study abroad programs are also stuck. Even Customs and Border Protection agents are confused about how to handle Trump’s order and responding in different ways, he said. “The impact of what President Trump was looking for is in full effect,” Ayoud said. “Complete chaos.”

Kremlin: Trump, Putin agree to coordinate on fighting Islamic State

Amid the criticism of the immigration ban, President Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke by phone Saturday and agreed to establish "real coordination" to "crush ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria," the Kremlin said, referring to the Islamic State.

The White House issued a short statement later on the one-hour phone call, saying it "ranged in topics from mutual cooperation in defeating ISIS to efforts in working together to achieve more peace throughout the world including Syria."

Cooperation with Russia in Syria would represent a break with current policy and a rift among Republican foreign policy leaders. Sen. John McCain, R.-Ariz., on Friday warned Trump against cooperating too closely with Putin, whom he accused of propping up a "murderous regime" in Syria.

Trump also spoke on Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President François Hollande and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

President signs more executive orders

Trump also signed still more executive orders: One to reorganize the National Security Council, another to strengthen ethics rules for the executive branch, and a third requests the military to present him a plan to defeat the Islamic State. Not signed: A previously planned executive order to investigate alleged voter fraud in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi can't go to Oscars

President Trump's refugee ban is barring entry to a film director for this year's Oscars. Two-time Oscar nominee Asghar Farhadi, who wrote and directed The Salesman, Iran's entry for best foreign-language film, would not be able to obtain permission to enter the USA for the Academy Awards on Feb. 26 unless special permission is granted.

Oscar nominee Asghar Farhadi has been banned from entry into the U.S. to attend the ceremony in Feb. This is heartbreaking and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/2PrwZWyBdw — Tribeca (@Tribeca) January 28, 2017

Iraqi refugee speaks out after release

Hameed Khaldi Darweesh, who worked a translator for American forces for 10 years, was released Saturday afternoon after being held overnight following his arrival on a flight from Istanbul. He said he feared he would be sent back to Iraq, which his family fled in 2013 because of death threats. He said he was focused on the lawyers who won his release. “This is the soul of America,” Darweesh said. “This is what pushed me to move, to leave my country and come here. America is the land of freedom.”

Among the 11 still being held at the airport was another Iraqi refugee, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, who was trying to join his wife and child.

Travel uncertainty for tens of thousands

President Trump’s order prohibiting visa arrivals sparked concerns among Muslim and travel groups about rules for people who often spent years applying for permission to enter the U.S. The National Iranian American Council blasted Trump's order and said not a single person has been killed in the U.S., such as fatal attacks in San Bernardino or Orlando, by individuals from countries under the ban. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee urged citizens of the targeted countries who are already in the U.S. not to travel abroad, for fear they won’t be allowed to return.

Shockwaves felt through tech industry

The order began hitting the tech industry Saturday as Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the move affects at least 187 of the Internet giant's staff. "We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the U.S.," Pichai said in a memo to Google employees first reported by Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal. The decision is already roiling the tech industry, with affected employees being urged to return to the U.S. and consult with corporate immigration experts.

Kal Penn reacts to slur with Syrian fundraiser

Kal Penn, who plays White House press secretary Seth Wright on ABC's Designated Survivor and who briefly worked in the Obama administration, has started a fundraising page in the name of a man who left a racist comment on one of his social-media accounts. And his stoner character from the Harold and Kumar movies would likely approve of the project's name: "Kal Penn's Fundraiser: Donating to Syrian Refugees in the Name of the Dude Who Said I Don't Belong in America."

Zuckerberg 'concerned' about Trump immigration plan

America is a nation of immigrants and should be proud of it, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted Friday afternoon in a rebuke to President Trump. "We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help. That's who we are. Had we turned away refugees a few decades ago, Priscilla's family wouldn't be here today," he wrote of his wife, Priscilla Chan, whose family were refugees from China and Vietnam

Trump says he's 'hit the ground running at a record pace'

President Trump touted his first-week executive actions in his first weekly radio address as president, saying, "this administration has hit the ground running at a record pace."

"Everybody's talking about it," he said in his address, taped Friday in the Blue Room of the White House and broadcast Saturday. "We're doing it with speed and we're doing it with intelligence, and we will never, ever stop fighting on behalf of the American people."

Fact check: President Trump's first week on the job

During his first week in office, President Donald Trump made several false and misleading claims about the inauguration crowd size, voter fraud, the Affordable Care Act and other issues. Here’s FactCheck.org's roundup of Trump’s first full week in office. For a more interactive look, check out USA TODAY's look at Trump's first 100 days in office.

