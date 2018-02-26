Who is Marjory Stoneman Douglas? A look behind the Parkland's school namesake

In the wake of the tragic Parkland shooting that happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the students have taken charge & demanded action. Little do they know, their school's namesake would have been fighting right alongside them.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas was a political activist, author, journalist, suffragette and more. She paved the way for tons of women who aimed to speak out on causes and fight for their rights. She was a journalist at The Miami Herald which led her to her largest passion project - The Florida Everglades. Marjory fought tooth & nail to save this incredible piece of land, which was becoming a dumping ground of toxic waste, by writing books on the importance of the ecological & wildlife systems that existed in the Everglades. Marjory became a leading figure in the world of conservationism.
Marjory continued to speak on major issues & work for her beloved Everglades until she passed away at age 108.
Daily Blast Live
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs