Who is Marjory Stoneman Douglas? A look behind the Parkland's school namesake

Marjory Stoneman Douglas, an author and champion of the preservation of the Florida Everglades, examines a grass stalk. Everglades, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Fleming/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Fleming)

In the wake of the tragic Parkland shooting that happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the students have taken charge & demanded action. Little do they know, their school's namesake would have been fighting right alongside them.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas was a political activist, author, journalist, suffragette and more. She paved the way for tons of women who aimed to speak out on causes and fight for their rights. She was a journalist at The Miami Herald which led her to her largest passion project - The Florida Everglades. Marjory fought tooth & nail to save this incredible piece of land, which was becoming a dumping ground of toxic waste, by writing books on the importance of the ecological & wildlife systems that existed in the Everglades. Marjory became a leading figure in the world of conservationism.

Marjory continued to speak on major issues & work for her beloved Everglades until she passed away at age 108.

