Woman warns of eye tattoo dangers after hers goes wrong

A tattoo enthusiast is warning the public to think again about a certain kind of body modification that could change the way they see the world forever.

KTLA reports that a Canadian woman is posting images not fit for the squeamish, but she hopes that they're enough to save someone else a lot of heartaches. That's because Catt Gallinger's sclera tattoo - more commonly known as an eyeball tattoo - could soon rob her of the ability to see.

The tattoo works by injecting ink into the white portion of the eye leaving it another color entirely. But for Gallinger, something went wrong. She said that the artist used undiluted ink placed too deep, too much ink and not enough smaller injections.

Three weeks later, her eye was swollen shut. So after her frightening experience, she's hoping the public think twice about a somewhat new fad.

"I am NOT sharing this with you to cause trouble," she said. "I am sharing this to warn you to research who you get your procedures by as well as how the procedure should be properly done."

KTLA reports that she doesn't feel her procedure was handled correctly and that she could be taking legal action as a result.

And while she's on various antibiotics and steroids now to save her eye, there's no promise she'll leave this procedure unscathed.

