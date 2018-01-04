SHOCKING: N.C. teacher charged for placing camera inside school bathroom

Jonathan Lamont King (Photo: York Police)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A man is charged for placing a camera and filming inside the restroom of a York County school.

According to the York Police Department, the parent of a child came forward in mid-November after her daughter found a small video camera in the restroom of York Intermediate School. The girl reportedly described finding the flash-drive sized camera under the sink, facing towards the toilet.

The student took the camera and reported it to her Inter School Suspension (ISS) teacher, 44-year-old Jonathan Lamont King. King told the girl he would make the school administration aware of the issue. The child's parent told police that when she didn't hear anything from the school, she decided to contact law enforcement herself.

York County Police said they contacted the school who said they were unaware of the incident. The school and law enforcement worked together to identify King who authorities believe placed the camera in the restroom.

York County Police said King had the camera connected to his school issued computer and attempted to scrub the computer of all evidence after the student brought the camera forward. However, authorities said they were able to recover still images of unknown juveniles on the computer after seizing it for forensic analysis.

After investigating the computer, King was charged with two counts of voyeurism and one count of first degree exploitation of a minor.

King turned himself into police who arrested him. He bonded out of jail Wednesday night.

