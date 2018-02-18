WMAZ
14-year-old to be tried as adult in school shooting that killed 1st grader

New details in Townville Elementary School shooting

The Associated Press , WXIA 5:15 PM. EST February 18, 2018

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - A judge has ruled a boy who was 14 when police say he killed a first-grader on a South Carolina elementary school playground should be tried as an adult for murder.

Family Court Judge Edgar Long ruled Friday that Jesse Osborne is such a danger to society that he shouldn't be tried in juvenile court, where if convicted he would be released when he turned 21.

Instead, the now 15-year-old will face a trial as an adult, where he could face decades in prison if convicted.

The teen is charged with two counts of murder. Police say he killed his father in their home before driving to Townville Elementary School and shooting at children on the playground in September 2016.

One student was killed, while a teacher and another student were wounded.

