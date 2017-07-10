A C-130 Hercules military cargo plane prepares to take off in this file photo. A C-130 crashed in LeFlore County Monday. (Photo: File photo/AP)

A C-130 has crashed in LeFlore County, Mississippi, claiming at least five lives, officials said.

Sheriff Ricky Banks said there are five confirmed dead as of 6:15 p.m. and that there are supposed to be nine people aboard.

LeFlore County deputy coroner Will Gnemi has confirmed that the coroner's office has been called to the scene. He said they are still looking for victims, so he doesn't know.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Lee Smithson said the plane is a C-130. It crashed on the Sunflower-Leflore county line, he said.

He said it's also unknown to him at this point if the plane came from the Tennessee National Guard or if it is active duty Air Force, but the preliminary report is that it came from the Millington base.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules is a four-engine turboprop aircraft used primarily for military transportation. It's known as a workhorse used in humanitarian missions, firefighting, search and rescue, and combat missions, according to the Lockheed Martin website.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM