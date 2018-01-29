After Nassar, House considers bill on athlete abuse

Larry Nassar appears in court during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - A bill set for a House vote on Monday would require the U.S. Olympic Committee's recognized amateur sports groups to immediately report sexual abuse claims to police.

The bill also prohibits athletes under the age of 18 from being alone with an adult who isn't their parent or guardian.

In the Senate, which already passed the bill, lawmakers from both parties have called for an investigation into the U.S. Olympic Committee as well as USA Gymnastics following the sentencing last week of Larry Nassar..

"The crimes committed against these young women are atrocious and rattle us all to the core," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement. "The fact that it went unreported to law enforcement is intolerable — and it's a huge wake-up call."

In sentencing Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina called for "a massive investigation as to why there was inaction, why there was silence."

The former sports doctor admitted molesting young gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

© 2018 USATODAY.COM