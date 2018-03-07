Alabama police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in 'accidental' school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old student is dead and another is in the hospital after what they're calling an accidental shooting during afternoon dismissal at a high school in Alabama's largest city.

Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson told local media organizations that a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were involved in the incident that occurred sometime between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Wilson added that the female victim has died.

"This should not happen at schools," Chief Wilson added.

Details are limited at this time about what exactly happened between the two 17-year-olds.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the female victim was just 30 days from turning 18, had been accepted into college and wanted to be a nurse.

The Birmingham City school system said in a statement that the shooting at Huffman High School prompted a brief lockdown and police were called. It says students were subsequently let go and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

