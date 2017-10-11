Amputee veteran sets off on international journey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Complete Coverage: Boy dies at High Falls State…Oct 10, 2017, 12:20 p.m.
-
Neighbors react to 12-year-old losing his life at…Oct 11, 2017, 12:11 a.m.
-
Baldwin County Sheriff: Deputy 'made a mistake'…Oct 11, 2017, 12:11 a.m.