Astros win World Series with Game 7 victory over Dodgers

TEGNA 12:00 AM. EDT November 02, 2017

The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win the World Series Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. 

