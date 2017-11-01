Close Astros win World Series with Game 7 victory over Dodgers TEGNA 12:00 AM. EDT November 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win the World Series Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Deadly Halloween: 3 dead, 2 wounded in four Macon shootings Nov. 1, 2017, 9:21 a.m. UPDATE: Perry bicyclist killed by teen driver identified Nov. 1, 2017, 11:59 a.m. Macon woman calls herself "last man standing" after… Nov. 1, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
