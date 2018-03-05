WMAZ
Beyonce, Jay-Z tour talk sends fans into a frenzy

Justin L. Mack, justin.mack@Indystar.com , TEGNA 1:31 PM. EST March 05, 2018

Hip-hop first's couple may or may not be going on tour, but fans are already mentally lining up for tickets. 

On Monday morning, a list of tour dates for a Beyonce and Jay-Z "On The Run 2" tour appeared on Ticketmaster's website with a presale set to begin Tuesday. Event pages for the tour dates then began to appear on both Beyonce and Jay-Z's Facebook pages.

But a short time later, those links and events were pulled. As we all know, the internet never forgets, and screenshots of the anticipated dates are being share on social media.

 

 

 

 

As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, the tour hasn't been made official, but the timing has fans thinking its legit. 

On Friday, Jay-Z and Beyonce released a new single together called "Top Off" alongside DJ Khaled and Future.

Is the new music part of hype for the new tour? Who knows, but fans are naturally excited for whatever is coming next.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

