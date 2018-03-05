Beyonce, Jay-Z tour talk sends fans into a frenzy

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Beyonce (L) and Jay-Z perform onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL) (Photo: Jamie McCarthy, 2015 Getty Images)

Hip-hop first's couple may or may not be going on tour, but fans are already mentally lining up for tickets.

On Monday morning, a list of tour dates for a Beyonce and Jay-Z "On The Run 2" tour appeared on Ticketmaster's website with a presale set to begin Tuesday. Event pages for the tour dates then began to appear on both Beyonce and Jay-Z's Facebook pages.

But a short time later, those links and events were pulled. As we all know, the internet never forgets, and screenshots of the anticipated dates are being share on social media.

Um... is there a Beyoncé Jay Z tour coming????



Just checked this on @ticketmaster ... pic.twitter.com/NBaJSAqPnj — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) March 5, 2018

Beyoncé and JAY-Z “On the Run 2” Tour Dates Pisted and Delete from Ticketmaster’s website and JAY-Z’s FB Page....👀😬😬 pic.twitter.com/bIC0zNRHsh — UTOR (@UTORHipHop) March 5, 2018

As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, the tour hasn't been made official, but the timing has fans thinking its legit.

On Friday, Jay-Z and Beyonce released a new single together called "Top Off" alongside DJ Khaled and Future.

Is the new music part of hype for the new tour? Who knows, but fans are naturally excited for whatever is coming next.

When you know damn well you can’t afford tickets to the On The Run 2 Tour, but you also know damn well you’ll be at that concert. pic.twitter.com/DFcMzLBAZN — DevinTea (@thedevintea) March 5, 2018

On The Run 2. No Bey and Jay didn't! Oh my gawd pic.twitter.com/YWeXwiOnzY — Check 4 a neck (@Beyoncemyroc) March 5, 2018

Take all my money Bey and Jay! On the Run 2 TOUR??? IF that is real, TAKE IT ALL! pic.twitter.com/XZjQqse1iy — Ethan  Krane (@theEthanKrane) March 5, 2018

When the 'On The Run 2' tour tickets popped up on ticket master... pic.twitter.com/8WRmzVoNZa — ESSENCE (@Essence) March 5, 2018

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved