Beyonce, Jay-Z tour talk sends fans into a frenzy

Hip-hop first's couple may or may not be going on tour, but fans are already mentally lining up for tickets.
On Monday morning, a list of tour dates for a Beyonce and Jay-Z "On The Run 2" tour appeared on Ticketmaster's website with a presale set to begin Tuesday. Event pages for the tour dates then began to appear on both Beyonce and Jay-Z's Facebook pages.
But a short time later, those links and events were pulled. As we all know, the internet never forgets, and screenshots of the anticipated dates are being share on social media.
Um... is there a Beyoncé Jay Z tour coming????— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) March 5, 2018
Just checked this on @ticketmaster ... pic.twitter.com/NBaJSAqPnj
Beyoncé and JAY-Z “On the Run 2” Tour Dates Pisted and Delete from Ticketmaster’s website and JAY-Z’s FB Page....👀😬😬 pic.twitter.com/bIC0zNRHsh— UTOR (@UTORHipHop) March 5, 2018
As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, the tour hasn't been made official, but the timing has fans thinking its legit.
On Friday, Jay-Z and Beyonce released a new single together called "Top Off" alongside DJ Khaled and Future.
Is the new music part of hype for the new tour? Who knows, but fans are naturally excited for whatever is coming next.
When you know damn well you can’t afford tickets to the On The Run 2 Tour, but you also know damn well you’ll be at that concert. pic.twitter.com/DFcMzLBAZN— DevinTea (@thedevintea) March 5, 2018
On The Run 2. No Bey and Jay didn't! Oh my gawd pic.twitter.com/YWeXwiOnzY— Check 4 a neck (@Beyoncemyroc) March 5, 2018
Take all my money Bey and Jay! On the Run 2 TOUR??? IF that is real, TAKE IT ALL! pic.twitter.com/XZjQqse1iy— Ethan Krane (@theEthanKrane) March 5, 2018
When the 'On The Run 2' tour tickets popped up on ticket master... pic.twitter.com/8WRmzVoNZa— ESSENCE (@Essence) March 5, 2018
